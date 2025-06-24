Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VB stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

