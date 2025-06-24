iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $577.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

