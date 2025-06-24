Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 49,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 456,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.