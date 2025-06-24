JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 588,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 398,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

