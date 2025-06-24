First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 121,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

