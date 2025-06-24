Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $52,780,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $208.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $153.70. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $211.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

