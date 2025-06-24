Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 3,689 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

