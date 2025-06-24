Comparing American Resources (AREC) & Its Competitors

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Resources alerts:

Volatility and Risk

American Resources has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -12,881.75% N/A -20.29% American Resources Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares American Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Resources Competitors 613 1677 3302 139 2.52

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.94%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 22.94%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $380,000.00 -$40.11 million -1.83 American Resources Competitors $8.27 billion $447.87 million -0.60

American Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Resources competitors beat American Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.