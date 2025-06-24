XML Financial LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $481.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.