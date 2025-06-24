JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

