XML Financial LLC Has $294,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,849 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

