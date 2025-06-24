Comparing BlueLinx (BXC) & Its Peers

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BlueLinx to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueLinx’s competitors have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlueLinx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $2.94 billion $53.12 million 16.48 BlueLinx Competitors $4.92 billion $298.49 million -12.63

Profitability

BlueLinx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BlueLinx. BlueLinx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BlueLinx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 1.31% 4.90% 1.98% BlueLinx Competitors 7.39% 10.15% 5.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlueLinx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 4 0 3.00 BlueLinx Competitors 186 1156 1091 47 2.40

BlueLinx currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 23.64%. Given BlueLinx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlueLinx is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

BlueLinx competitors beat BlueLinx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

