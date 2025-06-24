Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,226 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

