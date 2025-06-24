Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

