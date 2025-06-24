iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,611,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,366,000 after acquiring an additional 631,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,441,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

