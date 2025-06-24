Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 343,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.62. ChampionX Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.25%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

