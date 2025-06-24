Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

