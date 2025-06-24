Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,407 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

