VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

