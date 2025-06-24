Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 7,009 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.08% of RH worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RH by 607.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $284.52. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

