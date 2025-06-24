Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 781,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,863,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 68,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,590,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $861.29 million, a PE ratio of -26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -159.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,253.42. This trade represents a 5.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.