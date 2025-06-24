Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

