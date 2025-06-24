Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

