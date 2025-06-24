Aureka Ltd (ASX:AKA) Insider Acquires A$14,000.00 in Stock

Aureka Ltd (ASX:AKA – Get Free Report) insider James Gurry purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).

Aureka Limited (ASX: AKA) is an advanced mineral exploration company with a core mission to develop and operate large, high-grade and long-life mineral deposits.

