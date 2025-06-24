GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright accounts for approximately 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.1%

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $476.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.85 and a twelve month high of $479.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

