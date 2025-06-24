GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $495.31 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.32 and a 200 day moving average of $438.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

