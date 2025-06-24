SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

