The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $130,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 33,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $647.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

