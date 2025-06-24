Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Randall Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total value of C$18,360.00.

III stock opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market cap of C$787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.53.

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

