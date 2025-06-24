Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Senior Officer Randall Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randall Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.59, for a total value of C$18,360.00.
Imperial Metals Price Performance
III stock opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market cap of C$787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.53.
About Imperial Metals
