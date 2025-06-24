GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,061 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 10.7% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 171,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 43.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DOX opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $94.61.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.