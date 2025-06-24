Insider Buying: Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Koryx Copper Inc. (CVE:KRY – Get Free Report) Director Heye Edmund Daun bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 19th, Heye Edmund Daun purchased 500 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$535.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Heye Edmund Daun acquired 15,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,865.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Heye Edmund Daun bought 23,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$22,770.00.

On Monday, May 26th, Heye Edmund Daun purchased 77,000 shares of Koryx Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,836.30.

Koryx Copper Stock Down 3.7%

Koryx Copper stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Koryx Copper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Koryx Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

