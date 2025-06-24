iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,875,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,563,000 after buying an additional 314,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.2333 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

