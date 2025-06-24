Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after buying an additional 376,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,954,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,005,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.19.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

