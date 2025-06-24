Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 79.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 446.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equitable by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

