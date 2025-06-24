ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $200,970.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

