Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $979.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $968.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $968.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

