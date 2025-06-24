Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AEM opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $63.93 and a 52 week high of $126.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

