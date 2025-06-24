Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.84. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 124.15% and a negative return on equity of 131.77%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

