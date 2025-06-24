Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after buying an additional 2,245,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after buying an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 784,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after buying an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

