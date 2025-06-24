Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $141.23

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.23.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $83,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,409,487 shares of company stock worth $175,694,222 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $11,440,000. SWS Partners raised its position in Airbnb by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

