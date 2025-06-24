TrueMark Investments LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.35 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

