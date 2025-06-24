Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

