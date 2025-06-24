Continuum Advisory LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

