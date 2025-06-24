Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 180 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDACORP by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after buying an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 596.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 324,866 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $120.84.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.