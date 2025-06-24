Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Receives $254.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $201.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,140,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,068,000 after buying an additional 339,089 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 909,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,875,000 after buying an additional 271,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

