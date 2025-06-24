Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.75 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Valmont Industries worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $323.06 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.