iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,841,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Stock Up 0.9%

TOK opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $124.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36. The company has a market cap of $214.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

