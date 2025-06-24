Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LIN opened at $459.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $457.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

