Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,754,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,218,000 after acquiring an additional 390,774 shares during the period. Finally, Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,762,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.