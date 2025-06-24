Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.35% of Insteel Industries worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 67,244 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

